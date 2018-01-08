Jack Livesey: Burton Albion cleared to sign Partick Thistle keeper

Jack Livesey played in preseason friendlies for Burton Albion as a trialist

Burton Albion have signed teenage goalkeeper Jack Livesey from Patrick Thistle on a three-year contract, after receiving international clearance.

Livesey, 17, played for the Brewers as a trialist in pre-season, but had been waiting to receive confirmation from Fifa for him to play in England.

"I have been excited to get started with the club ever since I moved down," Livesey said.

"As a life experience it has given me the chance to develop a lot."

