Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona unveil Brazil playmaker at Nou Camp

Philippe Coutinho signed a contract with Barcelona on Monday

Philippe Coutinho's £142m move to Barcelona was officially confirmed on Monday as the playmaker was unveiled to fans at the Nou Camp.

The 25-year-old Brazilian signed a contract alongside Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, before performing keepy-uppies in front of supporters.

A deal for Coutinho to join Barcelona from Liverpool was agreed on Saturday.

"I want to thank the president and everyone who has made it possible," said Coutinho.

"I am very happy, it's a dream come true and I hope to be up to the job on the field."

Bartomeu added: "All the Barca fans are excited to have Coutinho here.

"It hasn't been easy but his effort in coming, along with his strength and patience, have been key."

Coutinho passed his medical, but it did show he has a right thigh injury - which kept him out of Liverpool's 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year's Day.

Barcelona said the midfielder was likely to be out for around three weeks, meaning the earliest he could realistically make his debut is the Catalan derby against Espanyol on 4 February.