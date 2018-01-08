Jos Luhukay: Sheffield Wednesday boss not worried about lack of English experience

Jos Luhukay managed both Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach to promotion to the Bundesliga

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay says he is not worried about his lack of experience in English football.

The 54-year-old Dutchman has spent all his playing and managerial career in his home country and Germany.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield: "Football is football, it's not different. I like to be here.

"I have seen a lot of games and I hope I can learn the players and their qualities very fast."

Luhukay continued: "The focus is to bring back the success that Wednesday had in the last two years."

The Owls finished in the top six in the last two seasons, but are 16th in the Championship after winning just one of their last 10 league games.

Luhukay spoke to predecessor Carlos Carvalhal, who left in December before taking over at Swansea, to learn more about the Hillsborough club.

"We had a very good conversation together about football and this job here so I know a little bit more about the players and their mentality," the former Hertha Berlin and VFB Stuttgart boss said.

His first game in charge of the Owls will be Friday's derby against city rivals Sheffield United.

The Blades beat Wednesday 4-2 at Hillsborough in October and Luhukay believes a win will give the his new side a big boost.

"It's important for the team and for the players to have a good feeling after the game," he said.

"Derbies are highlights in a season, they are not normal games."