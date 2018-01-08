Women's FA Cup: Brighton v Manchester City, Yeovil v Arsenal, London Bees v Chelsea

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Man City win Women's FA Cup

Manchester City Women will start their defence of the Women's FA Cup with a fourth-round tie away to second-tier Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues, top of Women's Super League 1, won the trophy for the first time last season after beating Birmingham City 4-1 in the Wembley final.

Fourteen-time champions Arsenal will go to Yeovil Town, while 2015 winners Chelsea face a derby at London Bees.

Ties are scheduled to be played on Sunday, 4 February.

All 20 sides from the two tiers of the FA Women's Super League enter the Women's FA Cup at the fourth-round stage.

Manchester City will face a Brighton side managed by former England boss Hope Powell, while there are three all top-flight ties - the Gunners' trip to Yeovil, Everton at home to Bristol City and Birmingham City travelling to Reading.

Premier League South West Division One side Plymouth Argyle, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will entertain Premier League Northern Division club Leicester City.

The New Saints, second in Premier League Midlands Division One, will host Chichester City of the Premier League Southern Division.

Women's FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

Durham v Sheffield Ladies

Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Sunderland v Derby County or Brighouse Town

Keynsham Town v Lewes

Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers Belles

Liverpool v Watford

Cardiff City v Oxford United

The New Saints v Chichester City

Millwall Lionesses v Coventry United

Reading v Birmingham City

Plymouth Argyle v Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Blackburn Rovers v Charlton Athletic

Yeovil Town v Arsenal

London Bees v Chelsea

Everton v Bristol City

