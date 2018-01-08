Steven Naismith: Norwich expected to loan out Scotland forward

Steven Naismith has been linked with a return to Scotland - but there is also English interest in the forward

Scotland forward Steven Naismith is likely to leave Norwich City on loan in January, BBC Scotland has learned.

Naismith, 31, has not featured in the Canaries' first team since August.

Two English clubs have agreed to pay the £10,000 a week of Naismith's salary Norwich are demanding for the former Rangers striker to be loaned out.

However, the choice of where the player ends up for the rest of the season will be down to the former Kilmarnock forward, who has 45 international caps.

Naismith moved to Everton from the Ibrox club in 2012 and then on to Norwich three-and-a-half years later.

He indicated last month that a return to Rangers would be of interest.

Naismith has made more than 423 club appearances and has scored 109 senior goals, including seven for Scotland.