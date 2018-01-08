Northampton sign keeper Richard O'Donnell while Matt Ingram returns to QPR

Richard O'Donnell (left) had made 10 appearances in the third tier this season, while Matt Ingram played 20 league games for Northampton

Northampton Town have signed goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell from Rotherham and let on-loan Matt Ingram return to parent club Queens Park Rangers.

O'Donnell, formerly of Bristol City and Walsall, has moved for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half -year deal.

Ingram, 24, joined the League One side on a season-long loan in August, but they have cut his spell short.

"The immediate aim now is to stay in this league, but I'm excited about the manager's plans," O'Donnell, 29, said.

He told BBC Radio Northampton: "Obviously stay in this league first and then he (Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink) wants to crack on next year and have a really good go at getting up there."

Hasselbaink added that he did not want to risk relying on loan player Ingram as his first-choice keeper for the rest of the campaign, in case he was recalled.

