Leroy Fer: Swansea City appeal against midfielder's red card
-
- From the section Swansea
Swansea City have appealed against the red card shown to midfielder Leroy Fer during the FA Cup third round 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Fer was shown a straight red card in the 67th minute for a foul on Helder Costa which referee Anthony Taylor deemed violent conduct.
Manager Carlos Carvalhal said after the match Fer should have been shown a yellow card.
The Swans have appealed against what would be a three-match ban.