Irish Premiership: Carrick Rangers v Linfield (Tue)

Achille Campion made his Linfield debut against Glebe Rangers

Linfield manager David Healy says his recent acquisitions will add "freshness and competition" to the Linfield attack for the remainder of the season.

Forward Kurtis Byrne and on-loan Cork City striker Achille Campion both played a full 90 minutes in Saturday's 5-0 Irish Cup win over Glebe Rangers.

"They haven't played for a while so I wanted to get a full game in their legs. We have options now," said Healy.

Linfield aim for a second league win of the season over Carrick on Tuesday.

Goals from Niall Quinn and Kirk Millar helped the champions to a 2-0 victory over David McAlinden's men at Windsor Park on the opening day of the campaign.

Linfield's hopes of retaining their title appear to have all but evaporated as consecutive defeats by Glentoran and Crusaders in their last two games leaves them 17 points behind leaders Crusaders, albeit with two matches in hand.

The Blues lie fifth in the table, having lost seven of their 21 Premiership fixtures so far, but will hope to get back to winning ways at Taylor's Avenue.

"I'm sure it will be a difficult pitch to play on - we'll need to be big and strong and we'll have to dig in to get the three points," said Healy.

Carrick are 11th in the standings, five points ahead of Ballinamallard with two games in hand of the basement side, and have not registered a league win since overcoming Dungannon Swifts 2-1 in mid-October.

New signing Damien McNulty will sit out the second of a two-game ban carried over from his time with Finn Harps on Tuesday, but will come into contention for Saturday's trip to face Ballymena United.

Forward Brendan Glackin meanwhile will require a couple more weeks to improve his fitness before being considered.

Midfielder Ryan Nimick has joined Carrick on loan from Crusaders until the end of the season and will be available to face David Healy's side.

"If we give the same level of performance in terms of commitment that we produced against Glenavon on Saturday then we have a chance," said McAlinden.

"We'll stick in there and if we get a bit more of the rub of the green we should pick up a few more points before long," he added.