Irish Cup: Institute v Coleraine sixth round tie to be staged at Showgrounds

Flood water caused major damage to Institute's Drumahoe ground in August

The Irish Cup sixth round game between Institute and Coleraine is to be played at the Ballycastle Road Showgrounds on Saturday 3 February.

Institute were drawn out of the hat first on Saturday, but with the Championship club having no permanent home, the tie has been reversed.

Institute have been playing their home matches at Wilton Park this season.

Their Riverside Stadium ground at Drumahoe suffered extensive damage in flooding in late August.

"When we got permission from the IFA and NIFL to play our home matches at Wilton Park as a result of the flooding, part of that agreement was that if we were drawn at home to a Premiership or Championship club in the Irish Cup then we would reverse the fixture," explained Institute chairman Bill Anderson.

"We are delighted with the draw - there are a few lads at Coleraine who are ex-Institute players and there has been a bit of banter going about.

"We are keen to progress, we are not just going there to make up the numbers.

"Having had some difficulties financially this year, with the flooding and lack of gate income, we are delighted that we are going to Coleraine. We know they have a big following and there will be a big crowd."

Coleraine beat Lisburn Distillery 7-0 and Institute were 2-0 winners over Knockbreda in Saturday's fifth round of the competition.