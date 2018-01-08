Jose Holebas: Watford left-back signs new contract until 2020

Jose Holebas scored two Premier League goals for Watford last season

Watford defender Jose Holebas has signed a new deal to keep him at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2020.

The former Greece left-back, 33, has made 63 appearances for the Premier League side since joining from Italian club Roma in July 2015.

Holebas, who has played 17 times this term, had been due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

He won 38 caps for Greece, featuring in the 2012 European Championships and 2014 World Cup before retiring in 2016.