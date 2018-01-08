James Jones: Crewe Alexandra midfielder suffers knee ligament injury

James Jones scored 11 goals in 50 appearances for Crewe last season

Crewe Alexandra midfielder James Jones will be out for 10 to 12 weeks after damaging a medial collateral knee ligament in training.

Jones suffered the injury in his first full training session since having surgery on a hernia in August.

The 21-year-old had been set to join an unnamed Championship club before his injury problems stopped the move.

Jones has scored 12 goals in 108 games for the League Two side but has been unable to feature this season.