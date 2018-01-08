Aitor Karanka: Nottingham Forest to appoint former Middlesbrough boss as new manager

Aitor Karanka won 80 of his 171 games at Middlesbrough in his first managerial job

Nottingham Forest are to appoint former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka as their new boss.

Karanka will replace Mark Warburton, who was sacked on 31 December after nine months in charge with the Reds 14th in the Championship table.

The 44-year-old Spaniard has been out of work since being dismissed by Boro in March 2017.

Karanka spent three and a half years on Teesside, earning promotion to the Premier League in the 2015-16 season.

But he was sacked with the club in the relegation zone following a run of 10 games without a win.

FA Cup: Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal highlights

His first game as Reds boss will be against Aston Villa at the City Ground on 13 January, while he can also look forward to an FA Cup fourth-round tie following Forest's 4-2 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

The former Real Madrid assistant had reportedly been close to leaving Middlesbrough in March 2016 after a training-ground row, with similar reports preceding his eventual departure 12 months later.

He had helped Middlesbrough avoid relegation in his first season at the club, having taken over with them 16th in the table, before leading them back to the Premier League after a seven-year absence in the following campaign.

Karanka will be Nottingham Forest's 10th full-time manager since Billy Davies' dismissal in June 2011.