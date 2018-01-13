AFC Fylde v Guiseley
-
- From the section Conference
Share this withCopy this link Read more about sharing.
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|29
|16
|7
|6
|38
|26
|12
|55
|2
|Aldershot
|29
|14
|9
|6
|46
|30
|16
|51
|3
|Sutton United
|29
|14
|7
|8
|42
|34
|8
|49
|4
|Wrexham
|28
|13
|9
|6
|31
|22
|9
|48
|5
|Boreham Wood
|29
|12
|11
|6
|40
|29
|11
|47
|6
|Dover
|29
|11
|12
|6
|38
|23
|15
|45
|7
|Dag & Red
|29
|12
|9
|8
|46
|35
|11
|45
|8
|Tranmere
|28
|12
|8
|8
|42
|26
|16
|44
|9
|Bromley
|29
|12
|8
|9
|46
|37
|9
|44
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|29
|10
|12
|7
|41
|33
|8
|42
|11
|Fylde
|27
|10
|9
|8
|43
|37
|6
|39
|12
|Maidenhead United
|29
|9
|11
|9
|37
|40
|-3
|38
|13
|Maidstone United
|28
|9
|11
|8
|35
|40
|-5
|38
|14
|Woking
|27
|10
|5
|12
|38
|43
|-5
|35
|15
|Eastleigh
|28
|7
|13
|8
|40
|42
|-2
|34
|16
|Halifax
|29
|8
|10
|11
|31
|38
|-7
|34
|17
|Hartlepool
|28
|8
|9
|11
|31
|38
|-7
|33
|18
|Gateshead
|26
|7
|11
|8
|32
|28
|4
|32
|19
|Leyton Orient
|29
|8
|8
|13
|35
|42
|-7
|32
|20
|Barrow
|29
|7
|10
|12
|36
|40
|-4
|31
|21
|Chester
|28
|5
|11
|12
|25
|44
|-19
|26
|22
|Solihull Moors
|29
|6
|6
|17
|26
|45
|-19
|24
|23
|Guiseley
|27
|4
|10
|13
|25
|50
|-25
|22
|24
|Torquay
|28
|4
|8
|16
|23
|45
|-22
|20
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.