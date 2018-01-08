Joe Quigley: Boreham Wood sign Bournemouth striker on loan
National League side Boreham Wood have signed Bournemouth striker Joe Quigley on loan until the end of the season.
Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Quigley is yet to make his senior debut for the Cherries.
The 21-year-old made five appearances on loan at Newport this season, having previously had spells with Woking, Gillingham, Wrexham and Torquay.
"We also have offers in at a number of clubs, so our signings are not over yet," chairman Danny Hunter said.