Joe Lumley: Blackpool sign Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper on loan

From the section

Joe Lumley is yet to make an appearance in 2017-18

Blackpool have signed goalkeeper Joe Lumley on loan from Championship side Queens Park Rangers until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old spent time on loan with Bristol Rovers last season, making 19 appearances for the club.

"He's a keeper with a lot of promise and he performed very well on loan last season," manager Gary Bowyer said.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ryan Allsop has returned to AFC Bournemouth after 23 appearances for League One Blackpool.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.