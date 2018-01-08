Zeus de la Paz: Oldham Athletic sign Curacao goalkeeper

From the section

Zeus de la Paz featured for the Netherlands at under-16 and under-18 levels before committing to Curacao, a Dutch Caribbean island

League One side Oldham Athletic have signed Curacao international goalkeeper Zeus de la Paz on an 18-month deal.

The 22-year-old, who came through PSV Eindhoven's academy, moves to Boundary Park as a free agent after spending time on trial with the club.

De la Paz, who went on to play for PSV's reserve team after leaving their academy, previously featured in English football with non-league side Nuneaton.

He most recently played for American amateur side Cincinnati Dutch Lions.

