FA Cup: Spurs face 'uncomfortable' fourth round tie at Newport

Manager Mike Flynn says Newport County will try to make life "uncomfortable" for Premier League Tottenham Hotspur when the teams meet in the FA Cup fourth round at Rodney Parade.

Flynn says the tie is a "great reward" after the League Two side beat Championship club Leeds United 2-1 in the third round on Sunday.

"We will give it our best shot. We'll make it uncomfortable for them and it's what dreams are made of," he said.

"It's what the cup is all about."

Flynn guided the Exiles to Football League survival last season and hopes says being drawn against Spurs is "amazing".

From survival to 'exciting times'

He also acknowledged Newport's dramatic 2016-17 survival in League Two in all likelihood saved them from extinction.

"It could have been all so different. The club probably would have gone bust (if relegated)," Flynn told BBC Sport.

"That's how close it was but now we are playing a big side like Tottenham in Newport and it's exciting times.

"I'm over the moon. It's an amazing draw."

Rodney Parade, the rugby ground

The Exiles share Rodney Parade with two rugby union teams - Welsh professional side Dragons and Newport RFC.

Neither is scheduled to play at home from 26-29 January, but Flynn joked he might try to arrange for some rugby to be played at Rodney Parade in the build-up to Spurs' visit.

"The pitch is looking fine, but I might see if I can arrange a few rugby games on there in the week before to put Tottenham out of their stride," he said.

He hopes the financial boost from their cup run will be invested in improved training facilities rather than new signings.

Flynn added: "I'm more interested in leaving a legacy than just a team because it's a club that's so close to my heart."

Flynn's 100% record at Wembley

Flynn was also asked if he would have preferred to have been drawn away to face Spurs at their temporary Wembley Stadium home.

But Flynn prefers to look back only ever winning at Wembley following the Exiles' 2-0 win over Welsh rivals Wrexham in 2013 that took them back into the Football League.

"It's funny - the only time I've been to Wembley, I've won, so I didn't want to go back there because I want to keep my 100% record.

"If it wasn't Liverpool away - that was my dream tie - then I wanted anybody at home."