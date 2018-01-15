West Ham United v Shrewsbury Town

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Shrewsbury Town 0-0 West Ham highlights

TEAM NEWS

West Ham are likely to be without forwards Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll for their FA Cup replay at home to League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Mexican Hernandez was sent home from training on Monday because of illness, while Carroll is once again not fit. Joe Hart is likely to start in goal against his old club.

Shrewsbury's 10-game unbeaten run was ended at Blackburn on Saturday but Paul Hurst has no new injury problems.

They will be backed by 3,000 fans.

The sides drew 0-0 in the first game at the New Meadow, with the winners facing a trip to either Bournemouth or Wigan in round four.

West Ham coach Alan Irvine:

"We certainly were pleased to get out of the first game with a draw because we didn't play well enough, that's for sure. Clearly we want to win the game and progress in the FA Cup, but the priority is clear in that we have to stay in this division.

"We're in a better position than we were but we are nowhere near to where we want to be."

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst:

"I think it will certainly be more difficult than the first game.

"Whatever they thought of us going into the first game they have now seen first-hand, so there will be no underestimating us and they will know that they will have to perform better than they did in the first game to progress.

"I'm sure they will have more of the ball than they did in the first game and create more chances, so we need to try and limit it as much as possible, whether it's last-ditch defending, a good goalkeeping performance or a bit of luck along the way.

"But, going the other way, we need to try and create a couple of chances ourselves and make it as difficult as we can."

