Leicester City v Fleetwood Town

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Leicester boss Claude Puel says Danny Simpson and Wes Morgan will not be fit for their FA Cup replay with Fleetwood.

Both are recovering from hamstring injuries, but striker Jamie Vardy is in line to meet his former club.

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler urged his players to take inspiration from Liverpool's 4-3 win over Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

"I told the players look at Liverpool, how they addressed the game. Have a go and no regrets afterwards," he said.

"I believe [Leicester will] fancy themselves at their place. At the King Power on a good big pitch they probably fancy themselves to play through the lines, push us back and cause us big problems, and probably they will."

But he said his side should follow Liverpool's example and be "fearless, brave and on the front foot. Why not learn from the best?"

Foxes boss Puel added that a knock Matty James sustained in the 0-0 draw at Chelsea was "not serious", while new signing Fousseni Diabate, a 22-year-old midfielder, is not eligible for this tie.

Vardy, 31, missed out on the opportunity to face his former club with a groin injury when the original third-round tie was played, but Puel said: "I can say he will be in the squad."

MATCH FACTS