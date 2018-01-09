Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Hamilton, Celtic, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers will step up their attempts to sign Scotland defender Russell Martin on loan from Norwich if they can offload Bruno Alves this month. (Daily Record)

Hamilton defender Ioannis Skondras faces a possible 22-game ban after after being charged with assaulting referee Gavin Duncan in last month's clash with Ross County. (Daily Record)

Greg Tansey is set to leave Aberdeen for Ross County on loan just six months after moving from Inverness Caley Thistle on a three-year deal. (Daily Record)

Tansey, 29, has made 11 appearances for Aberdeen this season

Motherwell look like taking Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci on loan after his Plymouth Argyle loan spell is cancelled. (Sun)

Rangers show interest in signing Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings but must wait for word from new City Ground boss Aitor Karanka. (Daily Mail)

Rangers fans rage as Carlos Pena is on camera wiping his nose on a pair of Gers shorts before his medical with Cruz Azul in Mexico. (Sun)

Midfielder Callum McGregor urges Celtic team-mate Moussa Dembele to stay on for a crack a second successive Treble. (Daily Mail)

Bookmakers suspend betting on Rangers to be relegated this season after a flurry of activity, claiming it was because of social media rumours that the Ibrox side were facing administration. (Scotsman)

Cummings made his Scotland debut in November after his summer move to Forest from Hibernian

Manager Craig Levein plans to judge on-loan Hearts winger David Milinkovic over a full season before deciding whether he is worth signing permanently. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Celtic midfielder Murdo Macleod is confident Lewis Morgan has what it takes to make it with the Scottish champions next season after sealing a move from St Mirren. (Sun)

Defender Danny Wilson feared his time at Rangers was up but is now enjoying a new lease of life under manager Graeme Murty. (Daily Record)

Attacking midfielder Paul McGowan insists Dundee, currently in 10th spot, are aiming for a top six finish in the Premiership. (Evening Telegraph)

Scotland's chances of securing a Euro 2020 place through the inaugural Nations League, which starts in September, will be boosted hugely by appointing a new manager before their March friendlies, says former national coach Craig Brown. (Herald)

OTHER SPORT

Blair Kinghorn is Edinburgh's most-improved player this season and the 20-year-old full-back is ready to play for Scotland, says head coach Richard Cockerill. (Scotsman)