Carlos Pena: Rangers midfielder returns to Mexico with Cruz Azul

Pena scored five goals in the first half of the season for Rangers

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena has returned to his homeland with Cruz Azul, the Mexican club has announced.

Pena, 27, will be reunited with former Ibrox manager Pedro Caixinha, who brought him to Glasgow on a three-year deal in the summer.

Cruz Azul say the Mexican international signed on Monday after passing a medical.

Rangers, currently on a mid-season trip to Florida, are yet to confirm details of the move.

Pena, who was signed for an undisclosed fee reported to be around £2m, scored five goals in 14 Rangers appearances.

On Twitter, Pena wrote: "Happy to return to Mexico, to a great club! Ready to strive to the maximum and have an excellent 2018."

Caixinha was sacked by Rangers in late October after just seven months in charge.