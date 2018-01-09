Zamalek's winless league streak against Al Ahly continues

Ehab Galal lost his first match in charge of Egyptian club Zamalek, who have not won a league game against Al Ahly since 2007

Ehab Galal's first game in charge of Egypt's Zamalek ended in a 3-0 loss to arch-rivals Al Ahly in Cairo on Monday.

Zamalek's last Egyptian league win over Ahly was a 2-0 victory 3886 days ago on 21 May 2007.

Since then Zamalek have managed two wins over Ahly in the Egyptian Cup in 2015 and 2016.

It was the first match between the two sides at the Cairo International Stadium since 2014 due to security concerns.

Despite domestic matches in Egypt being played behind closed doors, 500 invited fans were allowed in last night.

Galal was only appointed as Zamalek coach on Saturday and had just one training session with the team before the derby/

Ahly took the lead through Momen Zakaria after just three minutes, Abdalla El Said scored from the penalty spot just before half-time and Moroccan Walid Azarou completed the win in the second half.

The victory means Ahly are now two points above Ismaili at the top of the league having played 16 matches with Zamalek 11 points back in fourth place having played a game more.