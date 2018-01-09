Jack Marriott: Peterborough striker's attitude hailed by boss Grant McCann

Jack Marriott's two goals helped Peterborough come back from a goal down in the final 15 minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the third round of the FA Cup

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has praised the attitude of top-scorer Jack Marriott.

The 23-year-old has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season - the only English player to score more goals this season is Tottenham's Harry Kane.

"I'm really pleased with Jack," McCann told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"He's such a grounded boy, he doesn't let anything get in the way of his football or his training and we're delighted to have him."

Marriott was on target twice as Posh won 3-1 at Championship side Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Saturday and will face former club and current League Two leaders Luton Town on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy.

"He misses chances, but one thing he doesn't do is he doesn't sulk about it," added McCann

"He doesn't let it bother him and he keeps going, and that's a tremendous trait to have."