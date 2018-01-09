Elijah Adebayo: Fulham striker joins Cheltenham Town on loan

Elijah Adebayo joined Fulham's youth set-up at the age of eight

League Two side Cheltenham Town have signed Fulham striker Elijah Adebayo on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to make his debut for the Whites, agreed a new 18-month contract at Craven Cottage before completing his move to the Robins.

Adebayo had spells at non-league Slough Town and Bognor Regis Town last season.

"We've been keeping an eye on Elijah for a while and he is probably ready to go into League Two," Town boss Gary Johnson told the club website.

Meanwhile, Kyle Storer has left Cheltenham after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old midfielder scored four goals in 101 appearances for the club after joining from Wrexham in the summer of 2015.

