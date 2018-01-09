Lawrie Wilson: Port Vale defender joins Ebbsfleet United

From the section

Lawrie Wilson featured 26 times for Bolton last season as the Trotters won promotion from League One

National League side Ebbsfleet United have signed defender Lawrie Wilson after his departure from Port Vale.

The 30-year-old right-back made eight appearances in all competitions after joining the Valiants from Bolton Wanderers last summer.

Wilson has previously had spells at Colchester, Stevenage, Charlton, Rotherham and Peterborough.

He is eligible to make his debut for the Fleet in their Kent derby at Maidstone United on Tuesday.

