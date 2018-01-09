Yosuke Ideguchi: Leeds United sign Japan midfielder for an undisclosed fee

From the section

Yosuke Ideguchi is the first Japanese player to sign for Leeds

Leeds United have signed Gamba Osaka midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old made his international debut for Japan in June 2017 and has won 10 caps, scoring twice.

He has been immediately loaned to Spanish second division side Cultural Leonesa for the rest of the season.

Leeds are sixth in the Championship, six points behind second-placed Derby County.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.