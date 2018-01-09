Kyle Lafferty: Hearts forward banned for two games after losing appeal

Lafferty will not be able to add to his 11 goals this season until 27 January

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty will miss the Scottish Cup tie with Hibernian on 21 January after failing to overturn his red card against Aberdeen.

Lafferty was sent off by referee John Beaton for a late challenge on Dons captain Graeme Shinnie on 30 December.

The Tynecastle club challenged the decision but a two-match ban was upheld at Tuesday's tribunal.

The 30-year-old misses one game for the dismissal and a second for breaching a disciplinary points threshold.

Kyle Lafferty was sent off at Pittodrie on 30 December

Hearts next league game is against Hamilton Academical in the Premiership on 24 January.

Lafferty, capped 67 times by Northern Ireland, has scored 11 goals in 25 appearances for Hearts since joining in the summer.

"Kyle was chasing back and he was a fraction away from the ball. I feel sorry for him," said manager Craig Levein following the 0-0 draw at Pittodrie.