Ryan Delaney: Burton Albion defender moves to Rochdale

Ryan Delaney joined Burton from Wexford Youths in the summer of 2016

Rochdale have signed defender Ryan Delaney from Championship club Burton Albion on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old returned to Burton in December after a loan spell with League of Ireland champions Cork City.

The Republic Under-21 international made 33 appearances for Cork, scoring five goals.

"I wanted to come to a club that would help me progress even further and I feel that Rochdale is going to be a good club to help me do that," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.