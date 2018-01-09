Dayle Southwell: Guiseley sign Wycombe striker for an undisclosed fee

Dayle Southwell started his career with Grimsby

Guiseley have signed Wycombe Wanderers striker Dayle Southwell for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old joined the Chairboys from Boston in June 2016 and scored once in 25 league appearances.

He had a loan spell with Lincoln in the National League last season, failing to score in three games for the Imps.

"I had high hopes for Dayle when he came and unfortunately it hasn't worked how we would have wanted," Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.

