Adam Armstrong: Blackburn Rovers sign striker on loan from Newcastle United

Adam Armstrong scored three goals in 23 appearances for Bolton Wanderers

Blackburn Rovers have signed striker Adam Armstrong on loan from Premier League side Newcastle United until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old previously spent time on loan with Bolton in the Championship this season, making 23 appearances.

Armstrong played under Rovers boss Tony Mowbray at Coventry City in the 2015-16 season, scoring 20 goals.

After making his Premier League debut for Newcastle aged 17, he has played 21 games for his hometown club.

