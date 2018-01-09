Northampton: Aaron Pierre set to be out until April after groin surgery

Aaron Pierre's last appearance for Northampton came against Blackburn on 23 December

Northampton Town defender Aaron Pierre is set to be out until mid-April following groin surgery.

The 24-year-old has not featured for the Cobblers since a 1-1 draw against Blackburn on 23 December, where he also scored his only goal of the season.

"Aaron may even miss the rest of the season," manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Northampton.

"He needed an operation as the muscle had come off the bone. We're going to miss his physicality."