Gary Rowett: Derby County boss set to sign new contract following Stoke speculation

Gary Rowett's Derby have won exactly half of his 38 matches since taking charge of Derby County in March 2017

Derby County boss Gary Rowett is set to sign a new deal with the Rams following speculation linking him to the managerial vacancy at Premier League side Stoke, reports BBC Radio Derby.

Rowett, 43, is listed high up in the betting by bookmakers in the wake of Mark Hughes' Stoke sacking on Saturday.

But Derby's immediate response is to extend his stay with the club well beyond the end of his current contract.

Rowett, who arrived in March 2017, is currently tied to Derby to June 2019.

The former Burton Albion and Birmingham City manager has enjoyed a 50% win ratio since coming in, to help lift Derby to second in the Championship.

The Rams were 10th in the table when former Derby right-back Rowett returned to the club to replace Steve McClaren in March 2017.

No contact has been made between the two clubs, but Derby had already let it be known that they would "aggressively reject" any approach from Stoke for Rowett, whose current contract is understood to contain a seven-figure compensation clause.

He is due to return to St Andrew's this Saturday to face former club Birmingham, who are still in the bottom two, but have now won their last three league and cup matches.