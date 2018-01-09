Luke Hendrie: Burnley defender joins Shrewsbury Town on 18-month contract

Luke Hendrie made 33 appearances for Kilmarnock last season

League One promotion contenders Shrewsbury Town have completed their second January transfer window deal by signing Burnley defender Luke Hendrie.

Hendrie, 23, spent the first half of this season on loan at Bradford City, who were keen to keep him.

But the son of ex-Bradford winger John Hendrie has instead opted to move to Shropshire for an undisclosed fee, on an 18-month contract.

Hendrie's arrival follows the loan signing of Derby left-back Max Lowe.

Former Manchester United youth player Hendrie was also on Derby's books before joining Burnley in August 2015, since when he has had spells out on loan with Hartlepool, York City and last season at Scottish club Kilmarnock.

He has made 18 appearances for Bradford this season, including one at the Meadow in November, when he was booked, but ended up being part of the only side to have beaten the Shropshire side on home soil this season.

Luke Hendrie, whose father John, great uncle Paul and second cousins Lee and Stuart have all played professional football, began his career with Manchester United

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.