Juan Carlos Garcia: Former Wigan and Honduras defender dies of leukaemia at 29

Juan Carlos Garcia made one appearance for Honduras at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Former Wigan Athletic and Honduras full-back Juan Carlos Garcia has died of leukaemia at the age of 29.

Garcia joined the Latics on a free transfer in July 2013 and made one appearance in a 5-0 defeat by Manchester City in the EFL Cup.

He joined Spanish side Tenerife on loan in the summer of 2014 but returned after being diagnosed in February 2015.

"This is tragic news and we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends," chairman David Sharpe said.

"We have offered what support we can but, despite the best possible treatment at Christie's Hospital, Juan Carlos has tragically not been able to beat this terrible illness.

"At just 29 years old, he was far too young to be taken and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

Garcia was granted permission to remain in the UK to continue treatment after his contract with Wigan ended in 2016.

The defender, who played for Honduras at the 2014 World Cup, moved back to his home country towards the end of last year.