Gary Roberts: Chester FC sign ex-Crewe, Yeovil and Port Vale midfielder
Chester have signed former Crewe, Yeovil and Port Vale midfielder Gary Roberts on a short-term deal.
The 30-year-old, born in Chester, made 129 appearances having come through the youth system at the Alex.
Roberts began the 2017-18 campaign with National League North side Southport.
"It's safe to say Gary Roberts has been mentioned hundreds of times over the past couple of years. He has a large number of people willing him to do well," said CEO Mark Maguire.
