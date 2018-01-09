Gary Roberts: Chester FC sign ex-Crewe, Yeovil and Port Vale midfielder

Former Port Vale player Gary Roberts scored four goals in 14 appearances for Southport earlier this season

Chester have signed former Crewe, Yeovil and Port Vale midfielder Gary Roberts on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old, born in Chester, made 129 appearances having come through the youth system at the Alex.

Roberts began the 2017-18 campaign with National League North side Southport.

"It's safe to say Gary Roberts has been mentioned hundreds of times over the past couple of years. He has a large number of people willing him to do well," said CEO Mark Maguire.

