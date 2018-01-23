National League
Chester19:45Hartlepool
Venue: Swansway Chester Stadium

Chester v Hartlepool United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield3016773832655
2Aldershot301410646301652
3Sutton United3015784435952
4Wrexham29149633221151
5Tranmere30148846281850
6Dover301212641251648
7Bromley30138950371347
8Boreham Wood301211742321047
9Fylde29129851381345
10Dag & Red30129947371045
11Ebbsfleet30101374133843
12Eastleigh3091384545040
13Maidenhead United30911103943-438
14Maidstone United2991193743-638
15Gateshead2781183529635
16Woking29105143847-935
17Halifax29810113138-734
18Hartlepool2989123140-933
19Leyton Orient2988133542-732
20Barrow29710123640-431
21Solihull Moors3076172945-1627
22Chester29511132647-2126
23Guiseley28410142652-2622
24Torquay3048182451-2720
