Sampdoria 1-1 Roma
Roma have said offers they received for former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko are "not acceptable".
Chelsea have been linked with the 31-year-old, who headed a last-minute equaliser against Sampdoria on Wednesday.
"At the moment Dzeko is here and we are all happy. That means that what we've received so far wasn't acceptable," said Roma's sporting director Monchi.
Fabio Quagliarella's penalty put Sampdoria ahead before Dzeko levelled.
Roma are fifth in Serie A, 13 points behind leaders Napoli, and without a win in six league and cup games.
Sampdoria
- 2Viviano
- 24Bereszynski
- 26Silvestre
- 13Ferrari
- 17StrinicSubstituted forMurruat 74'minutes
- 18PraetSubstituted forBarretoat 80'minutes
- 34Torreira
- 16LinettyBooked at 38mins
- 90Ramírez
- 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forCaprariat 51'minutes
- 91Zapata
- 1Puggioni
- 3Andersen
- 7Sala
- 8Barreto
- 9Caprari
- 11Álvarez
- 19Regini
- 21Verre
- 28Capezzi
- 29Murru
- 92Tozzo
- 99Kownacki
Roma
- 1Ramses Becker
- 24FlorenziBooked at 90mins
- 44Manolas
- 20Fazio
- 11Kolarov
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 81'minutes
- 6StrootmanBooked at 61mins
- 4Nainggolan
- 23DefrelSubstituted forSchickat 63'minutes
- 9DzekoBooked at 15mins
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forAntonucciat 74'minutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 14Schick
- 15Moreno
- 18Lobont
- 22Nura
- 25da Silva Peres
- 28Skorupski
- 30Santos da Silva
- 33Palmieri dos Santos
- 48Antonucci
- Daniele Orsato
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Second Half ends, Sampdoria 1, Roma 1.
Attempt missed. Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Gerson (Roma).
Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Roma).
Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Sampdoria 1, Roma 1. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mirko Antonucci with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mirko Antonucci with a cross.
Hand ball by Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria).
Attempt blocked. Kostas Manolas (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Nicola Murru.
Attempt blocked. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.
Attempt saved. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Torreira.
Gerson (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Murru (Sampdoria).
Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria).
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Gianluca Caprari.
Attempt missed. Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Karol Linetty.
Substitution, Roma. Gerson replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Substitution, Sampdoria. Edgar Barreto replaces Dennis Praet because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dennis Praet (Sampdoria) because of an injury.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Roma).
Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Attempt missed. Mirko Antonucci (Roma) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution, Sampdoria. Nicola Murru replaces Ivan Strinic.
Substitution, Roma. Mirko Antonucci replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patrik Schick.
Offside, Roma. Patrik Schick tries a through ball, but Cengiz Ünder is caught offside.
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.
Substitution, Roma. Patrik Schick replaces Gregoire Defrel.