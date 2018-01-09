Airdrieonians: Airdrie Diamonds Limited takes over controlling shareholding

Airdrie, seen here playing against St Mirren in this season's League Cup, have a new ownership and board in place

Airdrieonians have announced that the controlling shareholding in the club has been sold to new owners.

The Airdrie Diamonds Limited have bought the stake from M&H Logistics Glasgow Limited.

The Scottish League One outfit have also announced a new interim board, chaired by former manager Bobby Watson.

And first-team coach Stephen Findlay has the "full support" of the board, who "believe in his coaching abilities and vision for the club".

Director of football Gordon Dalziel has, though, left the club by mutual consent.

"With the club under new ownership, training is now reverting back to Excelsior Stadium for evening sessions through the week," Airdrie said in a statement.

"Unfortunately Gordon's evening commitments with Radio Clyde don't allow him to commit to both.

"We have provided [Findlay] with a budget to strengthen the squad during January and confirmed that signings should have next season in mind."

Gordon Dalziel has left his position as Airdrie's director of football, 15 months after joining the club

Currently sixth in their division, Airdrie are five points outside the promotion play-off places after 20 games.

They drew 0-0 with East Fife on Saturday and are next in action against Stranraer this coming Saturday.

"When asked, we have clarified that our objectives from here are to stabilise the club in all departments and then advance," the club said.

"We hope all fans of Airdrieonians Football Club get behind us and support all endeavours on and off the pitch from here on.

"Everyone involved at the club, whether they be supporters, playing staff, sponsors or directors, share the same objective of shaping a club that the town of Airdrie can be proud of."