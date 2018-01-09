Antonio Conte-Jose Mourinho feud: Chelsea manager 'will not forget' row with Man Utd boss

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are one point above Antonio Conte's Chelsea in the Premier League

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he "will not forget" his feud with Manchester United's Jose Mourinho, adding that it is a problem between the two managers, not their clubs.

Mourinho continued the exchange on Saturday by saying he will never be "suspended for match-fixing", having previously made a "clown" remark.

The Italian responded to Mourinho's comments, calling him "a little man".

"He used serious words," Conte added in a news conference on Tuesday.

"I won't forget this."

Conte said he did not regret his "little man" comments and there was no reason for the League Managers' Association to intervene.

"This is not a problem from the club, it is a problem between me and him. I stop," he added.

Conte received a four-month suspension while at Juventus in the 2012-13 season for failing to report match-fixing at his previous club Siena.

In 2016, he was cleared by a court of any wrongdoing in the matter.

Mourinho's match-fixing comments came after Conte had accused the Portuguese of forgetting his own antics in the past.

Conte had reacted angrily to Mourinho's assertion that he did not need to act like a "clown" in his technical area, saying: "I think he has to see himself in the past - maybe he was speaking about himself in the past."

Best of enemies - a history of confrontation

7 January, 2018: Conte says: "When you try to hurt a person, especially if you know very well the truth of what happens - the court proved my innocence - when you do this it means you are a little man."

6 January, 2018: Mourinho says his "clown" comment was not about Conte, but adds: "What never happened to me - and will never happen - is to be suspended for match-fixing."

5 January, 2018: Conte says Mourinho "forgets what he said in the past or his behaviours".

4 January, 2018: Mourinho says he does not "behave as a clown on the touchline", but it is not clear whether he is talking about himself, Conte or any of the other Premier League managers.

19 October, 2017: Conte says Mourinho needs to "look at himself" and stop talking about his former side.

29 July, 2017: Conte says he must avoid "a Mourinho season" as the champions attempt to defend their Premier League title.

14 March, 2017: Mourinho tells Chelsea fans "I'm still number one" after being heckled during his side's FA Cup loss at Stamford Bridge.

12 February, 2017: Conte says he does not like Mourinho's "joking" after the Manchester United boss said Chelsea cannot be caught because they are a "defensive team".

23 October, 2016: Conte says he was "not mocking anyone" after appearing to antagonise Mourinho in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.