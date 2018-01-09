Dundee sign French goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe until end of season

Goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe won the Belarusian Cup with Dinamo Brest

Dundee have signed French goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 26-year-old was on trial at Dens Park in November after leaving Dinamo Brest in Belarus.

Malherbe came through the youth ranks at AS Nancy, before spells at Grenoble, Gap and Reims.

He left France in 2015 to join Roeselare in Belgium, before moving to Dinamo Brest.

Malherbe was in goal as Dinamo Brest won the Belarusian Cup on penalties, securing a Europa League qualifying place.

He will challenge current number one Elliot Parish, with Scott Bain having moved to Hibernian on loan until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Dundee are making progress in their bid to extend striker A-Jay Leith-Smith's loan deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old joined from Shrewsbury in the summer and scored his fifth goal of the campaign against St Johnstone in their last game before the winter break.

"There's has been discussions taking place between the two clubs and A-Jay's representatives about potentially extending his loan," said Shrewsbury chief executive Brian Caldwell.

"From A-Jay's point of view, we can see why it would be beneficial to him as he has started the last four games for Dundee and managed a goal and an assist in his last game.

"Dundee seem keen to keep him so it's in the interest of all three parties to get this resolved."