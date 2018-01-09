Haydn Hollis: Forest Green Rovers sign Notts County defender

Haydn Hollis is Forest Green's sixth signing of the January transfer window so far

Forest Green Rovers have signed centre-back Haydn Hollis after the termination of his contract at fellow League Two side Notts County.

The 25-year-old, who began his career as a trainee at Notts, made 113 league starts for the Magpies but had not featured since 7 November.

He has signed an 18-month deal with the Gloucestershire outfit.

"Haydn will be a good acquisition. He's left footed, aggressive and a big lad," boss Mark Cooper told Rovers' website.

"He has played in League One is still only 25. He's got a good pedigree and will do really well for us."

Hollis will be eligible to make his debut on Saturday against Swindon Town.

