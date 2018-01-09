Stoke City sign Rubin Kazan right-back Moritz Bauer
Stoke City have signed Austria right-back Moritz Bauer from Rubin Kazan for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old, who has won four caps, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the managerless Potters, who sacked Mark Hughes on Sunday.
He only spent 18 months at the Russian club, playing 41 times, after joining from Grasshopper Zurich for £3m in 2016.
Bauer previously represented Switzerland up to under-21 level.
