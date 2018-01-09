BBC Sport - Shaun Goater: 'I don't give Bristol City any chance at Manchester City'
Former striker Shaun Goater says he does not give Bristol City "any chance" of beating Manchester City in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.
Goater, who left Bristol City to join Manchester City in 1998, was speaking to BBC Points West.
The Championship club have beaten four Premier League sides to reach the last four.