Tom Broadbent: Bristol Rovers defender signs extended contract

Media playback is not supported on this device Bristol Rovers: Tom Broadbent on leaving the armed forces behind

Bristol Rovers defender Tom Broadbent has signed an extended, undisclosed-length contract with the League One club.

The 26-year-old former Army centre-back joined The Gas in July and has made 16 appearances so far this season.

"He has done very well in his first season at this level," manager Darrell Clarke told the club website.

"He still has a great deal to learn, but he is very keen to progress and I enjoy working with him."