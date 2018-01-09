Checkatrade Trophy: Chelsea Under-21s reach quarter-finals

Chelsea's Charly Musonda celebrates the first of his two goals against Portsmouth

Chelsea's Charly Musonda scored twice as the Premier League side's under-21 team beat Portsmouth 2-1 in the last 16 of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The 21-year-old Belgian winger, who came on a substitute in Saturday's FA Cup draw at Norwich, sealed a quarter-final spot with a stunning free-kick in injury time at Fratton Park.

Musonda had opened the scoring with a cool strike after the break.

A strong Pompey side had looked like forcing penalties through Brett Pitman.

But the substitute's close-range finish two minutes into added time only saw the hosts level for three minutes, as Musonda curled in the last-gasp winner.

Musonda scored on his debut for the Blues in the Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest in September and has made six first-team appearances this season.

Elsewhere, Fleetwood, Lincoln and Yeovil all progressed into the quarter-finals in normal time, while Oxford United and Peterborough United won penalty shootouts against Charlton and Luton Town respectively.

Fleetwood, who made 11 changes from the team that drew with Premier League side Leicester in the FA Cup on Saturday, won 3-2 at Bury.

The game between Oldham and Leicester's under-21 side was postponed because of a frozen pitch and has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 17 January (19:30 GMT).

Shrewsbury host fellow League One club Blackpool in the remaining last-16 tie on Wednesday (19:00 GMT).

The quarter-final draw - which will not be regionalised - will be made on Thursday, with ties to be played in the week commencing 22 January.

Tuesday's results

Bury 2-3 Fleetwood Town

Oldham Athletic P-P Leicester City U21

Charlton Athletic 1-1 Oxford United *Oxford win 3-0 on penalties

Luton Town 0-0 Peterborough United *Peterborough win 7-6 on penalties

Portsmouth 1-2 Chelsea U21

Rochdale 0-1 Lincoln City

Yeovil Town 2-0 Forest Green Rovers