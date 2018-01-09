Ebou Adams: Norwich City midfielder joins Leyton Orient on loan

From the section

Ebou Adams (right) made five substitute appearances for Shrewsbury in League One earlier this season

National League side Leyton Orient have signed Norwich City midfielder Ebou Adams on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Gambia international had a spell at Shrewsbury earlier in the campaign, making eight appearances in all competitions.

Adams is yet to make his senior debut for the Canaries, and spent time on loan at Braintree Town last season.

He becomes Orient's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

