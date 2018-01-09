Andreas Christensen: Chelsea defender signs new contract

Andreas Christensen made his first-team debut for Chelsea in October 2014

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old Denmark international has made 22 appearances this season.

He joined Chelsea in 2012 from Danish side Brondby but was loaned out to Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach from 2015 to 2017.

"I'm just happy to be committed to Chelsea for the future. I'm enjoying it at the club and everything is working well," he said on Tuesday.

Christensen, who helped his country qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia, has been preferred to experienced Brazil defender David Luiz this season.