Nadir Ciftci: Motherwell sign Celtic striker on loan

Nadir Ciftci has made 26 appearances for Celtic

Motherwell have signed forward Nadir Ciftci on loan from Celtic until the end of the season.

The former Dundee United player had been on loan at Plymouth Argyle for the first half of the current campaign.

The 25-year-old striker also has experience of Turkish, Dutch and Polish football.

"I'm delighted to have got Nadir here until the end of season," said Fir Park boss Stephen Robinson of his second signing of the January window.

"He will provide us something different up front and he is a player of real pedigree.

"He is a player with a proven track record of scoring goals in the Scottish top flight and we're pleased to have got him here."

Curtis Main arrived at Motherwell from Portsmouth on an 18-month deal last week, with fellow forward Louis Moult having left Fir Park to join Preston North End.

Ciftci, who will wear number 23 for Well, has scored 43 goals in 172 senior club appearances and previously came close to joining the Steelmen.

"Last January it was in the last minutes of the transfer window and it just didn't go through because of paperwork," he explained. "Then in the summer, it was a bit different as well.

"Now it is the third time and when the chance came, I just grabbed it and now I am here thankfully.

"I obviously know the league and the teams. I've played a lot of times against Motherwell as well so it will be a good place to kick on."