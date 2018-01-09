Coleraine midfielder David Kee joins Ballinamallard United on loan

David Kee returns to Ballinamallard after a two-and-a-half year absence

Ballinamallard United have continued their recruitment drive in a bid to retain their Premiership status by signing midfielder David Kee on loan.

The 29-year-old Coleraine player has joined the Ferney Park outfit for the remainder of the season, having played 39 games for the Bannsiders.

Kee formerly played for the Mallards, then went to Linfield, before joining Coleraine on loan until August 2016.

He was appointed club captain and then made the move permanent last July.

"David was a model professional and a great player for us during his 18 months at the club," said Coleraine manager Oran Kearney.

"Unfortunately, he suffered an injury and missed pre-season but with the form we are in, I can't give him five or six matches to get back up to speed.

"At his age he needs to be playing football and I know his leadership qualities will be a major asset for Gavin Dykes and Ballinamallard.

"A lot of question marks were raised when we appointed him captain, but he was great with all the younger players and I know they in particular are grateful for all his help and advice."

"I'm delighted to get Keesy on board. He's a quality player who knows this club inside out and he will give us great energy, leadership and experience for the remainder of the season" commented Ballinamallard manager Dykes.

"We have great competition for places now, and players need to step up and perform or they will be on the sideline on the Saturday".

Kee is the Fermanagh club's sixth acquisition of the January transfer window, with Ryan O'Reilly, Michael Kerr on loan from Crusaders, Stephen O'Flynn, Sean Noble and Packie Malley.