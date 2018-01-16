Chelsea v Norwich City

BBC coverage

Antonio Conte will be keen to continue Chelsea's 15-match unbeaten run against Norwich

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea will be without Cesc Fabregas for the visit of Norwich, who has a slight hamstring problem.

Gary Cahill is a doubt after limping off with a hamstring strain last weekend. Ross Barkley is ineligible due to not registering in time.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke will be without German midfielder Tom Trybull who is suffering from a knee injury.

However, Tottenham loanee Marcus Edwards is available and could be included in the squad.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "It's been a busy but frustrating start to the year for Chelsea, who have drawn four matches in a row, and rarely looked like scoring against their mid-table Championship opponents at Carrow Road in the first encounter. There'll be changes from Saturday's goalless encounter with Leicester, but last year's beaten finalists should still have enough to get through at the second time of asking.

"Norwich have sold one of their key creative players, Alex Pritchard, to Huddersfield since the first game, but still have the potential to frustrate the champions. They're on a five match unbeaten run and have only conceded one goal in that time."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "We want to try to win and try to find the best way to win. For sure, we are making many rotations like in the first game. But, at the same time, we want to go into the next round.

"For sure, to have many games, we must be proud because it means that, in every competition, we are going forward. But, at the same time, you arrive at the end of February and March risking to be tired."

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke: "We are going there without pressure. We're looking forward to it and will see what happens.

"Chelsea will be there with a really good squad. They might bring some fresh players in, but I expect they will be focused.

"We will try to bring a really strong squad onto the field. To repeat such a performance against a giant for a third time would be outstanding."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 14 games against Norwich - a run that stretches back to December 1994 (W10, D4).

The Blues have also won seven of the last eight matches against The Canaries at Stamford Bridge in all competitions (D1), last losing 2-1 at home to Norwich in October 1993, thanks to goals from Ruel Fox and Chris Sutton.

The Canaries have failed to score in six of their last eight visits to Chelsea, netting just two goals whilst conceding 22.

However, Norwich broke a record of four consecutive FA Cup defeats against Chelsea last Saturday.

Chelsea

The Blues were last knocked out in the FA Cup third round in 1998, which is the longest unbeaten run of any team at this stage.

That game in 1998 was a 5-3 defeat at home to Manchester United, in which the away side went 5-0 up.

Chelsea are yet to win in 2018 having drawn all four games: 2-2 v Arsenal (h); 0-0 v Norwich (a); 0-0 v Arsenal (h); and 0-0 v Leicester (h).

In fact, Conte's side have recorded three consecutive 0-0 draws in all competitions for the first time in their history.

Norwich City